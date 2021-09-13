Pick up a 2TB Samsung 970 SSD for $80 off today

It might still be difficult to buy a new graphics card, but thankfully, solid state drives haven't been subject to the same drastic supply shortages. Samsung has continued to have periodic sales on its most popular SSDs, and now you can get the 2TB version of the 970 Evo Plus for $250 at multiple retailers. That's $80 below the usual price, and the lowest recorded price yet from a major store.

The Samsung 970 Evo Plus is a high-end NVMe drive, with advertised read speeds of up to 3,500MB/s. Our friends at Tom's Hardware reviewed the drive, and found that sequential reads are around 3,500MB/s and reads are roughly 3,300MB/s. That places it among the fastest SSDs currently available.

