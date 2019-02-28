Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is coming to PC

On April 9 we'll finally have the chance to enjoy Phoenix Wright on PC. The Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy package contains the 14 episodes that make up the first three games. It's available to pre-purchase on Steam now for $29.99/£29.99

Phoenix Wright started out on handhelds like the Game Boy Advance and the Nintendo DS. It's a comedy adventure game series in which you snoop around crime scenes and talk to suspects to gather clues. At the climax of the case you deploy these clues as smackdowns in absurd but surprisingly tense courtroom scenes.

They are great games to travel with, and the DS version encouraged people to yell "OBJECTION" into their device to trigger Wright's famous point. I'm not sure how well they will translate to a full-monitor desk setup, but it's nice to have the option. The trilogy is also coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.