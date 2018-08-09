PES 2019 demo out now, ahead of full launch this month

When PES 2019 revealed its system requirements a few weeks back, we learned it was in-line for a 12-team playable demo on August 8. Hold the bloomin' team bus, that was yesterday. Which means PES 2019's 12-team playable demo is out now. Result.

Inside either Barcelona's Camp Nou or FC Schalke 04’s VELTINS-Arena stadiums, players can fill the boots of a dozen teams, including Liverpool, Inter Milan, AC Milan, the World Cup-winning French national team, and, of course, FC Barcelona. I've never been to Schalke's VETLINS-Arena, but I once watched a game from the very back row of the Camp Nou. It was bloody freezing and I couldn't recommend it to those who struggle with vertigo. It's a very large stadium.

In-game, it's powered by the Fox Engine and looks lovely. The PES 2019 demo also offers players a taste of its new features—including its 'Visible Fatigue', which impacts team performance and behaviour, and its new shooting mechanics and ball physics.

Jona Lygaard, the senior director of brand and business development at Konami, says: "The demo features some of the world’s greatest teams and most high-profile players, and while this is only an introduction to the new game, we believe that this edition of PES will capture the hearts and minds of players who want to experience a game that is more true-to-life than ever before."

If you're into that, PES 2019's demo lives on its Steam page (look for the button to the right of its pre-order options). Its full release is due on August 28. And its previous instalment made our roundup of the best sports games on PC.