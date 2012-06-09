PC Gamer's staff favorites of E3

There were a lot of great games at E3 this year, but only one can be the best. PC Gamer's editors pick their favorites from the show floor.

Logan: Watch Dogs

Go ahead and fiddle with your Facebook privacy settings all you want: Aiden Pierce knows exactly who you're sleeping with and how you feel about them. He can tap your cell phone to listen to what you're telling somebody or he can jam it so they'll never hear it. He knows where you work, how much you make, and if you stash your cash in a private account he can plunder it at the nearest ATM. And if you try to get away from him, you better run someplace that isn't under the domain of ctOS—the central operating system that administers Chicago's infrastructure—and hope that he doesn't mess with the traffic signaling system on your way out.

In an unexpected and wonderfully audacious demo, Watch Dogs ruthlessly teased me with the power to take the technological apparatus of an entire city and press it into my service as a tool of surveillance, reconnaissance, or destruction—while also giving me glimpses of what may be the terrible consequences of my actions (such as a hapless bystander desperately trying to resuscitate his dead wife after an accident that Pierce caused).

It's still an action game—there's shooting, there's free-running, there's bullet-time, and there's beating a guy with a retractable baton—but throughout an E3 smothered by overbearing, barely differentiated violence in sequelized blockbusters, Watch Dogs feels far more ambitious. It seems to see in gamers not folks who will dutifully respond to more , bigger , and louder , but instead people who want their cunning, skill, and resourcefulness challenged in new and more imaginative ways.