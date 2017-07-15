PC Gamer US August issue: Total War: Warhammer 2

Following on from April's triptych of Dawn of War 3 covers, we wind the clock back a few thousand millennia to bring you another great Warhammer cover, this one focused on the new lizardmen race that will be winging its way to Total War: Warhammer 2. Chris Thursten went hands-on with the armoured reptiles for this month's cover feature, although there's another Total War: Warhammer treat waiting inside. The Grim & The Grave, DLC for the original game, is included free with this month's print issue.

Elsewhere inside, we take a look at Call of Duty: WWII and Quake Champions, while Fraser Brown highlights the elements that make for a great RPG sidequest. We talk to CCP about making EVE Online free-to-play, before offering a round-up of the best flight sticks money can buy. Meanwhile, on the reviews front, we scrutinise Prey, Dawn of War 3, Strafe, Rime, What Remains of Edith Finch, and quite a few other games.

