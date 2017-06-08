PC Gamer UK Podcast 46: Dirt 4, Prey

Samuel and Phil gather – sans Andy – to discuss the latest PC gaming delights, from Dirt 4 and Prey to… er… Anachronox, for some reason. Can Dirt 4 satisfy both simulation and arcade racing fans? Would Prey have benefited from being a few hours shorter? And is Anachronox worth playing, or indeed worth talking about? All this, and we're asked whether DLC is actually bad (spoiler: no).

Download: Episode 46: Both inert and financially ruinous . You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed .

Discussed: Dirt 4, Prey, Anachronox

This week: Samuel Roberts , Phil Savage

