PC Gamer UK November issue: Gwent

This month, we sent 52-pick up champion Dan Griliopoulos to CD Projekt Red’s Warsaw HQ to check out The Witcher 3 mini-game-now-standalone Gwent. Find out if he learned when to hold ‘em, and indeed when to fold ‘em, by shuffling on down with the PC Gamer UK issue 297 cover star.

Elsewhere inside, learn how Samuel got on in real-life New Orleans where he visited Mafia 3’s digital incarnation—New Bordeaux. His hands-on preview reflects five hours of gun fighting, trouble making, slick driving, and law breaking.

We also caught up with BioShock designer Jordan Thomas to discuss its hauntingly beautiful Fort Frolic stage, while our selection of previews this month includes Dawn of War 3, Civilization 6, Watch Dogs 2, and many more.

Issue 297 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from Google Play, the App Store and Zinio (they may be slow to update—look for Gwent and big Geralt on the front). You can also order direct from My Favourite Magazines or purchase a subscription to save money, receive monthly deliveries and gawp at our exclusive subscriber covers. This month’s is a belter:

This month: