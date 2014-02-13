PC Gamer UK March issue: DayZ

A vast horde of PC gamers are hungry for the harsh and harrowing worlds of survival games. As the current leader of this open-world phenomenon, DayZ is the star of our latest issue. Chris broke out his best tin opener, tracked down Dean Hall, and talked about the what the future holds for his zombie and bandit survive-'em-up. A vast hordes of the internet were also hungry for the bloodied bodies of PC Gamer. The epic livestream of murder and betrayal is documented in our DayZ diary.
That's not all. If you're looking for some power fantasy to pierce through the bleak post-apocalypse, we're giving away a free booster item bundle for Dragon's Prophet . Containing expansion slots, Elixers, and potions, the bundle contains £10 worth of bonuses.
This month we...
- Interview Dean Hall about the future of DayZ
- Travel the Road to Green Mountain in our dramatic DayZ diary
- Talk to Valve about their Steam Machines
- Ask if Early Access is good for games
- Preview Evolve, Rust, Infinite Crises, The Elder Scolls Online, Invisible Inc, Entropy and Next Car Game
- Turn the judgement laser on Broken Age, The Walking Dead, The Banner Saga, Nidhogg, Metal Gear Rising, Might & Magic X: Legacy, Samurai Gunn, Assassin's Creeed: Liberation HD, DayZ, Starbound, Black Flag's Freedom Cry DLC and Europa Universalis IV: Conquest of Paradise
- Bring headsets to the Hardware Supertest
- Take another look at Battlefield 4 after the patches
- Revisit Bully: Scholarship Edition