PC Gamer UK March issue: Dark Souls III

Welcome to the issue of PC Gamer that nearly burned Future Publishing to the ground. Our Dark Souls 3 cover feature is so potent that it set our office printer on fire. I know these introductory paragraphs are usually filled with lighthearted whimsy, but not this time. This really happened.

In addition to Andi Hamilton's hands-on feature, this issue also features an interview with Dark Souls series director Hidetaka Miyazaki. He talks to us about mystery, tragedy and big, scary dragons. If you can't wait for Dark Souls 3, you'll be able to play it before anyone else at the PC Gamer Weekender in London, March 5 - 6. Hurry, and you can take advantage of our limited time ticket price of £9.99.

Also this issue, Phil attempts to rescue New York in Tom Clancy's The Division, and Edwin Evans-Thirwell looks ahead to the future of the RTS genre. And that's not all. The issue comes with a free Steam key for Murder Miners, and Bellona and a free skin for Smite.

This issue we:

Prepare to die in Dark Souls III

Talk to Dark Souls III creator Hidetaka Miyazaki

Patrol New York in Tom Clancy's The Division

Quiz strategy devs on the future of the RTS

Review XCOM 2, Rise of the Tomb Raider, American Truck Simulator and more

Live large as a minor lord in Crusader Kings 2

Return to the '90s with Little Big Adventure 2

Supertest the best SSDs for your rig

...And more.