PC Gamer UK Christmas issue: The future of every Riot game

As 2021 starts drawing to a close and everywhere starts playing those Christmas songs on a never-ending loop, why not avoid the festive stress and stay inside tucked up with a copy of PC Gamer's latest magazine instead?

This month's issue is chock-full of Riot Games goodness. We've got a whopping 16 pages encompassing the Runeterra universe: features for the likes of League of Legends and Valorant, and a peek into what makes the studio's music so darn catchy. We've also got a behind-the-scenes look at how Riot created its ground-breaking Netflix show, Arcane. With world-exclusive interviews from Riot's leadership to Arcane's creators, you don't want to be missing out.

Wonder what nearly 300 hours of New World looks like? This month has a massive review of Amazon's new MMO, from when you first wash up on the shores of Aeternum all the way to the current endgame. We've also got a Total War: Warhammer 3 preview for you to peep, along with martial arts brawler Clash: Artifacts of Chaos.

The hardware team has been working hard too, poking and prodding around Windows 11 to see if it's really worth making the upgrade yet. They've also been busy looking at loads of different gaming headsets to find out which are the best for your long gaming sessions, no matter your budget.

As an early festive gift, you can grab a free digital PC hardware handbook. It's got all the essential info you could ever need on building and upgrading your rig, with different setups for different budgets. There's sure to be something handy in there whether you're a PC gaming newbie or hardened veteran.

Issue 364 is out right now on store shelves and on your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order directly from Magazines Direct or nab a subscription so you can save yourself a few quid. Issues get delivered straight to your door and come with a lovely subscriber-exclusive cover.

(Image credit: Future)

This month: