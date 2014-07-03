PC Gamer UK August issue

Stop tapping out those emails, lay down that furiously scribbling pen and set free your carrier pigeons. The new issue of PC Gamer UK is here. In addition to its rigorous reviews, a bumper-load of percipient E3 previews and in-depth features covering The Sims 4, Battlefield Hardline and Transformers Universe, this issue also contains a free and exclusive Killing Floor 2 in-game jacket . The sustained hordes of blood-gushing zombies will marvel at your style. And then try to eat you.

That's not all! We're also giving readers a free copy of Tidalis , the block-based puzzler from Arcen Games. The issue, which is in shops now, can be ordered through My Favourite Magazines . Digitally, you'll find it on the App Store , Google Play , and Zinio , and you can subscribe to get issues delivered directly to your door. Read on for a look at the subs cover, and a round-up of the features to be found in issue 268.

This month we...



Take an exclusive look at Transformers Universe



Build new lives in The Sims 4



Start a war on crime in Battlefield Hardline



Bring you hands-on reports from E3's best games



Review Watch Dogs, Killer Is Dead, Dynasty Warriors 8, WildStar, Murdered: Soul Suspect, Battleblock Theatre, A Story About My Uncle, Final Fantasy III, Always Sometimes Monsters, Kero Blaster, Men of War: Assault Squad 2, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Blade Symphony, Monochroma and Among The Sleep



Alpha review Flockers, Tabletop Simulator, In Verbis Vitrus, Centration and Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville



Give Jon Blyth two pages to talk about quitting his job, getting a pub in Nottingham, and also review some re-released games



Prepare for docking with a flight-stick round-up



Make some new friends in Now Playing



Warp in for an Elite: Dangerous update



Shuffle the nostalgic deck and draw Final Fantasy VIII



Follow Chris on a journey to swordfighting mastery



...And all the other stuff.

See you next month!