PC Gamer magazine's latest issue is on sale now: SIGIL II and Doom's 30th anniversary

This month, on Doom's 30th anniversary, PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to SIGIL II, the brand new sixth episode for the iconic shooter designed by the original Doom Guy himself, John Romero. SIGIL II is Doom's most devilishly devious campaign yet, and we speak with Romero about his journey back to creating content for the legendary FPS, what the new episode offers PC gamers, and what his thoughts are on Doom's legacy today in 2023.

For this issue's cover feature, legendary game dev John Romero talks exclusively to PC Gamer about SIGIL II, his brand new sixth episode for the original Doom. (Image credit: Future)

In addition, this issue of PC Gamer also features two more great features. First, we take a detailed look back on the entire Doom series of games up to the present day. From the original Doom to Doom 3, and then right on through the reboot up to the latest game in the series, Doom Eternal, this is a celebration and critical appraisal of the FPS series on its 30th anniversary. A must-read for Doom fans and FPS enthusiasts.

We also celebrate Doom's 30th anniversary with a special feature looking back at the legendary FPS series. (Image credit: Future)

And then it is the PC Gamer Game of the Year Awards 2023. This year has been an incredible, game-stuffed year, and that made voting for our favourite games even harder than usual. However, the votes have been counted and in this special feature we honour the games that have won big, including the hyper-prestigious overall Game of the Year.

This issue also features our prestigious Game of the Year Awards for 2023. (Image credit: Future)

This issue doesn't take its foot off the gas in terms of previews, either. The PC Gamer team has gone hands-on with exciting new co-op explore-and-survive-'em-up, Nightingale, as well as Beast, The Inquisitor, Moonlight Peaks and The Front. While over in this issue's reviews section, the PC Gamer team delivers authoritative verdicts on Cities: Skylines II, Payday 3, Lords of the Fallen, RoboCop: Rogue City, Alan Wake 2 and Star Trek: Infinite, among other games.

PC Gamer goes hands-on with the exciting new co-op survival crafting game Nightingale in this issue. (Image credit: Future)

All that plus a group mega test on the best new state-of-the-art PC gaming keyboards, a thought-provoking reinstall of Quake II, the continuation of a highly amusing bard's tale in our Baldur's Gate III diary, an update on what's new in Final Fantasy XIV, a hat tip to the immense quality of Cyberpunk 2077's photo mode, a comprehensive guide to getting started in Lords of the Fallen, a special report on a massive Morrowind mod that's older than the game itself, the latest dispatch from The Spy, and much more too, including a bonus PC gaming-themed 2024 calendar.

Grab this issue to get a bonus PC gaming-themed calendar for 2024. (Image credit: Future)

Issue 391 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order directly from Magazines Direct or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries, and get incredibly stylish subscriber-only covers.

Enjoy the issue!

Rip and tear. (Image credit: Future)