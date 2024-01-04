PC Gamer magazine's latest issue is on sale now: Homeworld 3

By Robert Jones
published

Plus: Lethal Company, Everywhere, Unforetold: Witchstone, CoD: MW3, Train Sim World 4, Death Must Die, PC gaming control pads, and much more!

PC Gamer magazine Homeworld 3
(Image credit: Future)

This month PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to Homeworld 3, the groundbreaking new space-based, sci-fi RTS from Blackbird Interactive. In our authoritative cover feature, which saw PC Gamer fly to Blackbird's studio in Vancouver, Canada, we hear directly from the game's developers about the mind-bending new experience the game offers, as well as the studio's dramatic journey in bringing back the famous Homeworld series today. For Homeworld, RTS and sci-fi fans in general, this is a must-read.

PC Gamer magazine Homeworld 3

This month we talk to Blackbird Interactive about its exciting new space-based RTS game, Homeworld 3. (Image credit: Future)

In addition, this issue of PC Gamer also features a fascinating feature on the art of the hardcode sim, with PC Gamer traveling to Dovetail Games in Kent, England, to go hands-on with its brand new rail-based sim experience, Train Sim World 4, and speak to its developers about how they go about ensuring authenticity and delivering fun to the gamer.

PC Gamer magazine Homeworld 3

This month we also travel (via train, of course) to Dovetail Games to talk to the studio about its latest sim, Train Sim World 4. (Image credit: Future)

This issue is stuffed with top previews, too, including an early look at the boundary-pushing new sandbox game, Everywhere, as well as spooky Japan-based solve-'em-up, Chiyo, co-op horror harvest-and-survive-'em-up, Lethal Company, roguelite bullet heaven game Death Must Die, and exciting new fantasy RPG, Unforetold: Witchstone. While over in this issue's reviews section the PC Gamer team delivers authoritative verdicts on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Persona 5 Tactica, Thirsty Suitors, Like a Dragon Gaiden, Song of Nunu, Warhammer: Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, Football Manager 2024, among other games.

PC Gamer magazine Homeworld 3

Everywhere is an exciting, genre-bending new sandbox game, and PC Gamer speaks directly to its developers about how it's shaping up. (Image credit: Future)

PC Gamer magazine Homeworld 3

If you're looking for a PC gaming control pad then this issue has got you covered, with a comprehensive group test of six of the best. (Image credit: Future)

All that plus a group mega test on the best new PC gaming control pads, a thought-provoking reinstall of the original space-based RTS, Homeworld, the dramatic culmination of a highly amusing bard's tale in our Baldur's Gate III diary, an update on what's happening in Counter-Strike 2, a love-letter to the joy of role-playing in MMOs, a comprehensive guide to surviving and thriving in CoD: Modern Warfare 3's Zombies mode, a special report on the rise and fall of shareware, the latest dispatch from The Spy, and much more too. Enjoy the issue!

PC Gamer magazine Homeworld 3

Our beautiful subscribers-exclusive cover this month. (Image credit: Future)

Issue 392 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order directly from Magazines Direct or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries, and get incredibly stylish subscriber-only covers.

Enjoy the issue!

Robert Jones
Print Editor

Rob is editor of PC Gamer magazine and has been PC gaming since the early 1990s, an experience that has left him with a life-long passion for first person shooters, isometric RPGs and point and click adventures. Professionally Rob has written about games, gaming hardware and consumer technology for almost twenty years, and before joining the PC Gamer team was deputy editor of T3.com, where he oversaw the website's gaming and tech content as well its news and ecommerce teams. You can also find Rob's words in a series of other gaming magazines and books such as Future Publishing's own Retro Gamer magazine and numerous titles from Bitmap Books. In addition, he is the author of Super Red Green Blue, a semi-autobiographical novel about games and gaming culture. Recreationally, Rob loves motorbikes, skiing and snowboarding, as well as team sports such as football and cricket.

See comments