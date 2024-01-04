PC Gamer magazine's latest issue is on sale now: Homeworld 3

This month PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to Homeworld 3, the groundbreaking new space-based, sci-fi RTS from Blackbird Interactive. In our authoritative cover feature, which saw PC Gamer fly to Blackbird's studio in Vancouver, Canada, we hear directly from the game's developers about the mind-bending new experience the game offers, as well as the studio's dramatic journey in bringing back the famous Homeworld series today. For Homeworld, RTS and sci-fi fans in general, this is a must-read.

This month we talk to Blackbird Interactive about its exciting new space-based RTS game, Homeworld 3. (Image credit: Future)

In addition, this issue of PC Gamer also features a fascinating feature on the art of the hardcode sim, with PC Gamer traveling to Dovetail Games in Kent, England, to go hands-on with its brand new rail-based sim experience, Train Sim World 4, and speak to its developers about how they go about ensuring authenticity and delivering fun to the gamer.

This month we also travel (via train, of course) to Dovetail Games to talk to the studio about its latest sim, Train Sim World 4. (Image credit: Future)

This issue is stuffed with top previews, too, including an early look at the boundary-pushing new sandbox game, Everywhere, as well as spooky Japan-based solve-'em-up, Chiyo, co-op horror harvest-and-survive-'em-up, Lethal Company, roguelite bullet heaven game Death Must Die, and exciting new fantasy RPG, Unforetold: Witchstone. While over in this issue's reviews section the PC Gamer team delivers authoritative verdicts on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Persona 5 Tactica, Thirsty Suitors, Like a Dragon Gaiden, Song of Nunu, Warhammer: Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, Football Manager 2024, among other games.

Everywhere is an exciting, genre-bending new sandbox game, and PC Gamer speaks directly to its developers about how it's shaping up. (Image credit: Future)

If you're looking for a PC gaming control pad then this issue has got you covered, with a comprehensive group test of six of the best. (Image credit: Future)

All that plus a group mega test on the best new PC gaming control pads, a thought-provoking reinstall of the original space-based RTS, Homeworld, the dramatic culmination of a highly amusing bard's tale in our Baldur's Gate III diary, an update on what's happening in Counter-Strike 2, a love-letter to the joy of role-playing in MMOs, a comprehensive guide to surviving and thriving in CoD: Modern Warfare 3's Zombies mode, a special report on the rise and fall of shareware, the latest dispatch from The Spy, and much more too. Enjoy the issue!

Our beautiful subscribers-exclusive cover this month. (Image credit: Future)

Issue 392 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order directly from Magazines Direct or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries, and get incredibly stylish subscriber-only covers.

Enjoy the issue!