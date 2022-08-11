PC Gamer is hiring a Magazine Editor in the UK

For nearly three decades, PC Gamer magazine has been bringing the best coverage of PC gaming directly to reader's doors. Each issue is filled with expert buying advice, in-depth reporting, considered criticism and exclusive access to the platform's most exciting games. It's a long and storied publication that over the years has featured some of the finest writing you'll find about PC gaming and the wider hobby. And now you have the chance to take ownership of it, as we hire our next magazine editor.

This position is a great fit for anybody with experience in games media who's looking to make their mark on a brand with a 29-year history. We're looking for someone who's passionate about PC gaming, and has the tenacity and curiosity to shine a light on every corner of the hobby—highlighting everything from fascinating, unknown stories, to fresh angles and perspectives on the biggest games on the platform.

As magazine editor, you'll be in charge of every aspect of the magazine's production, working with our art and production editors to fill each issue with the previews, reviews and features our readers love. You'll plan out each issue's selection of in-depth, bespoke features, and work with both the global PC Gamer team—26 full-time writers and editors from across the UK, US, Canada and Australia—and our regular contributors to ensure each issue is the best it can be. And you'll have a hand in reaching out to new contributors, championing and developing new and exciting voices within the industry.

(Image credit: Future)

You'll also get to decide what goes on the cover, using your industry experience and contacts to secure exclusive access for the most interesting and important games on the way. Sometimes it can be a lion .

If that sounds like the job for you, apply here .

In the job listing, you'll find the specifics about what we're looking for. Crucially, you don't have to have print experience to apply. While we are looking for people who already have experience in games journalism and have good contacts within the industry, we can teach you how to make a flatplan—and even what a flatplan is.