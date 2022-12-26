PC Gamer Hardware Awards: The best gaming monitors of 2022

2022 was the year OLED finally hit the desktop in the awesome Alienware 34 AW3423DW QD-OLED. So, that's it, then? No need to nominate any other screens?

No so fast. At well over a thousand bucks, the Alienware 34 is hardly a mainstream choice. It also runs a pretty pedestrian 3,440 by 1,440 native resolution. And while OLED technology has many advantages, it arguably isn't quite the finished article. Not in the context of proper gaming monitors as opposed to fancied-up TVs.

So, this is not a foregone conclusion. One very serious contender is the Gigabyte M32UC. It's the real 32-inch, 4K, 144Hz deal. And speaking of deals, it got down to about $400 during Black Friday this year. OK, it's normally nearer $600. But even at that price this is one heck of an all-round gaming and computing tool that should see you right for several years.

And then there's the Dough Spectrum, updated this year with a glossy panel. At $1,099, it ain't exactly cheap, even for a high-end 27-inch 4K 144Hz monitor. But it is pretty special. Special enough to take the overall prize in 2022? Now that's a question.

Best gaming monitor 2022: the nominees

Alienware 34 AW3423DW

We've been waiting forever. But OLED tech has finally hit the desktop. At least in the awesome Alienware panel, it doesn't disappoint. LCD technology still has the edge for latency, but this quantum dot-enhanced OLED screen is incredible when it comes to contrast, HDR performance, and response. Net result? Simply one of, if not the, best gaming monitors ever. Read our Alienware 34 AW3423DW review (opens in new tab).

Gigabyte M32UC

32 inches, 4K, 144Hz refresh, yup the Gigabyte M32UC ticks an awful lot of boxes and does so at a reasonably attainable price point. That's especially true if you can find a decent deal. it got as low as $400, Black Friday just gone. It's worth every penny of that for the combination of crispy 4K pixel density, contrasty VA panel, and zippy 2ms response. It even has HDMI 2.1 connectivity, ensuring all your bases are covered. Whisper it, but it's perfect for tag teaming between a gaming PC and a console. Read our Gigabyte M32UC review (opens in new tab).

Dough Spectrum 4K Glossy

A beautiful-looking monitor with a crisp, vibrant 4K panel to match. Its HDMI 2.1 connection only adds to the versatile package that Dough has created. Beauty and utility, it's quite a mix. If that was all true of the original Spectrum 4K under the Eve brand, this updated Dough version with a glossy panel is even better. More contrast and zing, same 4K IPS precision and speed. Nice. Read our Dough Spectrum 4K Glossy review (opens in new tab).

The winner of the PC Gamer Hardware Award for the best gaming monitor will be announced on New Year's Eve. It's all to play for, and any one of these three is completely deserving of the crown.