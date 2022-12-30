PC Gamer Hardware Awards: The best gaming mice of 2022

It's not an exaggeration to say that your gaming mouse is one of the most underrated pieces of PC gaming hardware. The best gaming mouse is one that feels the best in your hand while still providing the speed and accuracy you need to compete online. Once you find the perfect one, it'll stay with you for years.

The theme for this year's nominees is speed. Each mouse has an excellent sensor to support even the most aggressive and frantic mouse swipes. Whether you're going for ergonomics, performance, or price, each gaming mouse on this list can handle whatever competitive game you throw at it, whether it be a shooter or a MOBA.

Of course, if you're trying to rid your life of pesky cables, the Razer Deathadder V3 Pro and the SteelSeries Prime Pro are superb wireless options with no-nonsense designs. The Logitech G502 X is the best there is when it comes down to sheer ergonomics. But only one can be crowned the best gaming mouse of 2022.

Best gaming mouse 2022: the nominees

Razer Deathadder V3 Pro

The Deathadder V3 Pro is the latest entry in the Razer Deathadder family, and as you'd expect, it's one of the best gaming mice you can get your hands on. Its modest design hides a feature-rich mouse with a ridiculously high 30K DPI optical sensor. It has 70G acceleration, motion sync, and smart tracking, which basically means you can't blame the mouse when you get outmatched in Valorant. On top of that, you get 90 hours of battery life, making it one of the longest-lasting rodents. A lethal tool in the hands of a competitive gamer. At $150, it might be overkill for the casual PC gamer. Read our Razer Deathadder V3 Pro review (opens in new tab).

SteelSeries Prime Wireless Pro

Another quality, competitive gaming mouse that's hiding its power level. The Prime Wireless Pro may not match the performance of the Deathadder V3, but it does have it beat in battery life, clocking in at over 100 hours. It even has a quick charge feature that will throw you back into action in no time. A 15-minute charge will give you around 40 hours of gameplay, which is a feature more wireless gaming mice should come with. While it won't win any points for style, this no-nonsense wireless gaming mouse won't disappoint you. Read our SteelSeries Prime Wireless Pro review (opens in new tab).

Logitech G502 X

The G502 X is a great wired gaming mouse for less than $100. This Logitech rodent looks the most like an actual gaming mouse compared to the other nominees. Thanks to its fantastic thumb rest and an interchangeable thumb button, it's an ergonomic dream. Performance-wise, it hangs with the best with a 25K DPI sensor, making it perfect for shooters and MOBAs. The only downside of this other incredible $80 gaming mouse is those with larger hands might find it a wee bit uncomfortable. Read our Logitech G502 X review (opens in new tab).

The winner of the PC Gamer Hardware Award for the best gaming mouse of 2022 will be announced on New Year's Eve. May the best noise maker win.