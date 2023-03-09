PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 2: Will Pokémon-likes ever succeed on PC?

By Mollie Taylor
published

Lauren and Mollie sit down with Wes to talk all things monster capturing.

RSS Feed (opens in new tab) | Apple Podcasts (opens in new tab) | Spotify (opens in new tab) | Direct download (opens in new tab)

It's another episode of the PC Gamer Chat Log podcast! This time, Lauren Morton and I have roped in Senior Editor Wes Fenlon to talk about Pokémon-likes on PC. 

Monster capture games like Temtem and Ooblets have risen to prominence in recent years, but none seem to be able to captivate PC in the same way Nintendo's own flavour of creature capturing can. But with other cosy console genres like farm life sims finding a great foothold within PC gaming, will Pokémon-type games ever find the same success? Is Pikachu simply too big to top? Get your mind out of the gutter, we won't have a repeat of last time. (opens in new tab)

Also, check out what Lauren and I have been up to this past week. We try (rather poorly on my part) to make the other guess what games we've been playing in our spare time, from Tekken 7 to Sons of the Forest. 

You can find PC Gamer's Chat Log podcast on a whole bunch of podcast platforms:

  • Apple Podcasts (opens in new tab)
  • Spotify (opens in new tab)
  • Google Podcasts
  • Stitcher
  • Castbox
  • Amazon Music
  • iHeartRadio
  • Podcast Addict
  • And more!

If disembodied voices trickling through your earphones aren't your thing, you can see our faces in the podcast over on Youtube. (opens in new tab)

Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor
Features Producer

Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.  

See comments