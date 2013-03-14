Popular

Payday 2 teaser offers an important lesson in bad guy recognition

Idea for preventing all future crimes: install trackers in those creepy plastic masks that are only ever used by budding criminals. They're a clear giveaway that a heist is about to go down. That's a lesson still to be learned by the guard in this teaser for Overkill's Payday 2. He's far too nonchalant for someone being approached by a guy equipping a sneering stars and stripes face mask and wearing surgical gloves.

Unless he's assuming it's a particularly theatrical GP.

The original Payday was an enjoyable, if shonky, co-op experience. For the sequel, Overkill seem keen to really nail the atmosphere of a tense crime caper. The new Crimenet acts as a dynamic mission database, with players progressing from convenience store burglaries through to full bank raids. It also offers four professions - Mastermind, Enforcer, Ghost and Technician - with new skill trees offering a variety of upgrade paths. Although how a Mastermind contestant is going to help you commit a robbery remains to be seen.

Payday 2 is due out this Summer. You can see more footage below, courtesy of CVG .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
