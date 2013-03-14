Payday 2 teaser offers an important lesson in bad guy recognition

Idea for preventing all future crimes: install trackers in those creepy plastic masks that are only ever used by budding criminals. They're a clear giveaway that a heist is about to go down. That's a lesson still to be learned by the guard in this teaser for Overkill's Payday 2. He's far too nonchalant for someone being approached by a guy equipping a sneering stars and stripes face mask and wearing surgical gloves.

Unless he's assuming it's a particularly theatrical GP.

The original Payday was an enjoyable, if shonky, co-op experience. For the sequel, Overkill seem keen to really nail the atmosphere of a tense crime caper. The new Crimenet acts as a dynamic mission database, with players progressing from convenience store burglaries through to full bank raids. It also offers four professions - Mastermind, Enforcer, Ghost and Technician - with new skill trees offering a variety of upgrade paths. Although how a Mastermind contestant is going to help you commit a robbery remains to be seen.

Payday 2 is due out this Summer. You can see more footage below, courtesy of CVG .