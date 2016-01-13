Payday 2 is getting a Goat Simulator game mode

Goats are a constant source of ridicule in video games, and sometimes I worry that we're taking it too far. Goats are probably a lot smarter than they look. There are humans that look much dumber than goats. I see them every day.

While Goat Simulator could arguably be pro-goat, I'm not so sure this cross-promotion with Payday 2 is. It's a new game mode that tasks players with capturing and extracting goats instead of cocaine. "When the Payday gang were ordered by Vlad to intercept a truck carrying cocaine, they expected to act as clean-up and collect the goods," so reads the DLC description.

"Easy peasy, or at least that's what they thought. But as they arrive on the scene and see the crashed truck, there is no cocaine packages in sight, only goats, and chaos."

I have no idea how this will play out in practice: the video below shows goats bouncing on the top of light poles. I don't think shooting them off will be an option, or at least, I hope it won't be. Whatever the case, whether you love or hate goats, I guess this will please you. If you feel ambivalent towards goats, well, maybe you'll feel differently after this? Anyway, goats.

Here's the trailer: