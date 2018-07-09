Patriot Memory's super fast 128GB flash drive is just $38 right now

The vast majority of flash drives are pretty slow, especially when compared to full-blown SSDs. There are plenty of options for faster USB drives, but they're usually far more expensive. For today only, you can get Patriot Memory's 128GB Supersonic Rage 2—our pick for best high-end flash drive—for just $37.99 at Newegg.

The drive has a maximum read speed of 400 MB/s, and writes up to 200 MB/s. That makes it ideal for copying video, running portable applications, or backing up your PC. The improved performance also makes it a great OS install drive.

For comparison, this $28 SanDisk drive is the top 128GB flash drive on Amazon, and it maxes out at 145 MB/s read and 28 MB/s write. Paying $10 more for nearly three times the performance seems like a great deal to me.

You can buy the Supersonic Rage 2 drive on Newegg. The sale ends at midnight tonight.