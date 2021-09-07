Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous—How to solve the Shield Maze colour puzzle

As you enter the Labyrinth in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, you'll encounter the Shield Maze puzzle, one of the earliest in the game. Upon making your way into the ruins, you'll see there are some coloured gems that hide an entrance to a secret room. To get inside, you'll need to head into the basement and look for the coloured gems in the wall. These gems are the key to unlocking the door—literally—so here's what you need to do to get inside the secret room.

Pathfinder: How to solve the Shield Maze puzzle and get the longsword of Yaniel

If you're just setting off with Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, you can check out Jody's tips for what you should know before getting started. You can also read about why Fraser thinks playing as an evil protagonist sucks here .

To open the doors, you'll need to interact with the gems in a specific order. As you head through the different rooms, keep an eye out for clues on the walls. You're looking for paintings that each highlight a specific colour—can you see where this is going? The paintings will be hanging side by side and reveal the solution to the puzzle. If you've missed them and can't be bothered going back to look, we've got you covered.

Once you're ready to go, ignore the green gem—it's only there as a red herring and pressing it will do absolutely nothing. To open the doors, you'll need to press the coloured gems in this order:

Yellow

Blue

Red

Yellow

(Image credit: Owlcat Games)

After that, you'll be able to access the room where the sword of Yaniel is kept and will be able to have a few words with Seelah about it. Unfortunately, only Paladins can wield the longsword, so no luck if you've chosen another class. You can let any Paladins in your party use it, however, so it won't go to waste.