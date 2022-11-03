Parasite Eve rumour is actually just a terrible Square Enix NFT thing, and fans are pissed

Audio player loading…

A couple of weeks ago, Square Enix filed a trademark in Japan for the term Symbiogenesis. With the word's definition being the basis for the 1995 classic Parasite Eve, it drummed up hype that a remake announcement was imminent.

Oh, how silly of us to put so much faith into Square Enix in the year of our lord 2022, because sike! It's not a Parasite Eve remake at all. Instead, the publisher has unveiled a new "collectible art" NFT project. In a 30-second trailer backed by an utterly ear-splitting invasive song, Square Enix proudly proclaims "untangle the story" before revealing the logo for the project and its release date: Spring 2023.

Unsurprisingly, the announcement has gone down like a lead balloon. Square Enix is being appropriately ratio'd with some excellent meme replies that have been swiftly tucked away in my own personal folder, ready to use the next time Square decides to unveil some bullshit. Apart from the fact that most people have realised how awful NFTs are (both as a concept and environmentally), it does seem like a mighty slap in the face to excited Parasite Eve fans.

It's unknown if the so-called "art" project will have any relation to the series, though for the sake of Parasite Eve fans I sure hope not. On its dedicated Twitter page it's touted as a "new franchise," which makes its relation to the game unlikely. For now though just sit back, relax and enjoy the Twitter replies thoroughly rinsing the publisher for its terrible decisions. I've got the popcorn ready to go.

Square Enix's fixation on NFTs has been a bizarre and frustrating journey. Despite the company's president being aware that "people who 'play to have fun' and who currently form the majority of players" hate NFTs, he's remained enthusiastic about the concept. He continued to tout the terrible narrative into 2022, with Square Enix joining a blockchain in September. It's disheartening to see a once-revered developer fall so far from grace, especially when it's gutting so many of its Western studios and series in pursuit of crappy things.