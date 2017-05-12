Paradox and Harebrained Schemes team up for Battletech, and here's the first trailer

At PDXCon in Stockholm today, Paradox Interactive and Harebrained Schemes announced they are partnering to bring us the new turn-based tactical strategy game Battletech. You can watch the first trailer above.

“We couldn’t miss the chance to work with Harebrained Schemes given how big of fans we are of their work on the Shadowrun Returns series. The opportunity to reintroduce our strategy-minded players to the tactical roots of the BattleTech universe makes this partnership even sweeter,” said Johan Sjöberg, Chief Product Officer of Paradox Interactive.

No specific launch date has been announced, but we're told Battletech will arrive sometime in 2017.