Where the heck is Hodari in Palia?

You aren't the only one hopelessly wondering where Hodari is in Palia, don't worry. Kilima Village's eligible single dad miner doesn't hang out in town for very long each day so he's tough to track down when you need to turn in quests to him. The really short answer is that if you can't find him on the map, Hodari is in Bahari Bay, which is another map zone east of Kilima Village.

That's not where he is at all times, but if you've wound up here, I'm willing to bet it's because you can't find his icon anywhere on your map at present. Also remember that characters often get held up talking with other players and may be en route to their expected location.

Hodari's location in Palia

The Bahari Bay gate is north of Whispering Banks. (Image credit: Singulariy 6)

Hodari and Najuma's house is just north of the Bahari Bay entrance. (Image credit: Singularity 6)

If you can't seem to find Hodari in the village, check his house in Bahari Bay. You get there by crossing the bridge at the northeast end of town and walking through the wooden gate, marked with an archway and an arrow on your map. Just north of where you enter Bahari, Hodari's house sits at the bottom of a hill overlooking a small pond.

He's typically nearby in the mornings and evenings, or standing outside the Pavel Mines. His daughter Najuma hangs out here most of the time, too, and she's the one who helps you unlock your glider, in case that's been stumping you.

Just in case that quick tip doesn't cut it for you, here's Hodari's full daily schedule, which I absolutely stalked him for an entire day to deduce.

Hodari's daily schedule in Palia