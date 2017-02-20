Overwatch's next hero may not be Doomfist, suggests Jeff Kaplan

Despite numerous suggestions Doomfist will be Overwatch's next hero—not least a side-splitting "mock audition" from Hollywood star Terry Crews—it seems nothing is yet set in stone.

That's if there's anything to be taken from game director Jeff Kaplan's comments in an otherwise unrelated forum thread about the absence of sitting emotes for existing characters over the weekend. Amid the rabble, Kaplan confirmed that he and his team have "multiple new heroes being worked on right now" before then, somewhat out of the blue, saying: "24 is not who you think it is."

While it had become more or less widely accepted the next and 24th Overwatch hero would be Doomfist, Kaplan's words suggest this may not be the case. Further down the thread, when asked why certain existing characters haven't received certain emotes, Kaplan added: "We're always asking ourselves 'what would make the biggest impact for the most people' when we prioritise. Right now, we feel like introducing a new hero to the line-up would be more impactful to the game. Hope that makes sense."

Which begs the question: who is the next Overwatch hero? It may well turn out to be Doomfist as first thought, but that hasn't stopped the rumour mill from overloading nevertheless.

So, Overwatchers—let us know your own predictions, and why, in the comments south of here.

Thanks, Eurogamer.