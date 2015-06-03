Overwatch video showcases the deadly Reaper

Past Overwatch videos have mostly focused on support characters, with the notable exception of Tracer. Now it's time for another damage dealer: Reaper. He's, well, a reaper. Mysterious, dark, brooding and obsessed with death, and yet still better written and performed than the protagonist of Hatred.

Here's a six-and-a-bit minute video that's positively chock full of reapin'.

The twin shotguns are pretty overkill, which I imagine is the whole point. Abilities include turning into a shadow, shadow-stepping to a previously marked location and, as an ultimate, spinning around in a hail of bullets and shadow effects. Shadow stuff, basically.

Overwatch is due to enter beta later this year.