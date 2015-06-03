Popular

Overwatch video showcases the deadly Reaper

Reaper1

Past Overwatch videos have mostly focused on support characters, with the notable exception of Tracer. Now it's time for another damage dealer: Reaper. He's, well, a reaper. Mysterious, dark, brooding and obsessed with death, and yet still better written and performed than the protagonist of Hatred.

Here's a six-and-a-bit minute video that's positively chock full of reapin'.

The twin shotguns are pretty overkill, which I imagine is the whole point. Abilities include turning into a shadow, shadow-stepping to a previously marked location and, as an ultimate, spinning around in a hail of bullets and shadow effects. Shadow stuff, basically.

Overwatch is due to enter beta later this year.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
