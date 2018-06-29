Overwatch players are already doing ridiculous things with Wrecking Ball

Overwatch's new hero, Wrecking Ball, is a cute little hamster piloting a giant spherical mech. He hit the PTR servers (like a wrecking ball) yesterday, so players have been putting him through his paces. Our own Samuel Horti reckons he's the most inventive hero to date, and players certainly have been 'inventing' the hell out of some strategies over on the Overwatch subreddit.

Wrecking Ball's entire ability kit is pretty interesting, but to the surprise of no one, players have zeroed in on his grappling hook and are now racing to break every map in Overwatch. Here are just a few shortcuts that have been found so far:

Via Derrydude

Via zachzwp

Via ow_jaybee

Via koen967

Of course, other players have also taken Wrecking Ball into custom matches to goof around with his abilities. With cooldowns disabled, his grappling hook turns him into spherical Spider-Man.

You can attach Wrecking Ball's grappling to basically anything, including the payload, as Pirupanda demonstrates here:

Other players brought the same strategy to objectives:

It's an amazingly stupid idea that actually works, so players have also been hard at work on Wrecking Ball countermeasures. Here, GreasyJeeves puts Mei's Ice Wall to good use:

I can't wait to see what pro players do with Wrecking Ball. He's a frighteningly mobile tank, and his Piledriver ability, which sends opponents high into the air, will definitely make for some fun highlights. Personally, I hope to see an underdog team cheese out a win by spinning around the payload. Bastion payload riders would be proud.