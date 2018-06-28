Wrecking Ball abilities list: what Overwatch's new hamster hero can do

Overwatch is a game that features a sentient hamster in a mechanized war ball now. We have to live with that truth, so we might as well see what Wrecking Ball, The Fool Hamster, is capable of. Here's a breakdown of all their abilities and whether or not they make the existence of a sentient hamster in a mechanized war ball easier to accept.

Quad cannons

Automatic assault weapons.

Roll

Transform into a ball and increase maximum movement speed.

Grappling claw

Launch a grappling claw to rapidly swing around the area. Enables high speed collisions to damage and knockback enemies.

Minefield

Deploy a massive field of proximity mines.

Adaptive shield

Create temporary personal shields. Amount increases with more enemies nearby.

Piledriver

Slam into the ground below to damage and launch enemies upward.