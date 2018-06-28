Popular

Wrecking Ball abilities list: what Overwatch's new hamster hero can do

Round, mobile, and adorable, Wrecking Ball is Overwatch's sixth tank hero.

Overwatch is a game that features a sentient hamster in a mechanized war ball now. We have to live with that truth, so we might as well see what Wrecking Ball, The Fool Hamster, is capable of. Here's a breakdown of all their abilities and whether or not they make the existence of a sentient hamster in a mechanized war ball easier to accept. 

Quad cannons

Automatic assault weapons. 

Roll

Transform into a ball and increase maximum movement speed. 

Grappling claw

Launch a grappling claw to rapidly swing around the area. Enables high speed collisions to damage and knockback enemies. 

Minefield

Deploy a massive field of proximity mines. 

Adaptive shield

Create temporary personal shields. Amount increases with more enemies nearby. 

Piledriver

Slam into the ground below to damage and launch enemies upward. 

