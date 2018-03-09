Overwatch League pro apologizes for using homophobic slur

Overwatch League pro Timo "Taimou" Kettunen, who plays for the Dallas Fuel, has issued an apology for using a homophobic slur while streaming on Twitch on January 23.

"I am sorry to the fans and supporters I let down and offended recently. I listen and read all the comments and I am utmost disappointed in myself that I said those things and all I can do is apologize and move forward," reads Kettunen's statement. "My goal has always been to be the best Overwatch player I can to help my team, and I will only get better as a player and a public figure. Thank you to the fans, you all truly make us better."

Kettunen's comment—referring to an enemy player as a "fucking faggot kid"—came to light after being reported by ESPN earlier this week. At the time, Kettunen had not been publicly reprimanded by either the Overwatch League or the Dallas Fuel, and the Fuel told Kotaku that it was not aware of the incident until being contacted by ESPN last week.

Earlier this year, Dallas Fuel player Félix “xQc” Lengyel was reprimanded for using a similar homophobic slur—suspended for four games and fined $2,000 by the Overwatch League, and further suspended by the Fuel for the remainder of stage one.

It is unclear if Kettunen has faced any sort of repercussions, either by the Fuel or Overwatch League. At time of publication we have not received a reply from the Overwatch League or the Dallas Fuel about whether Kettunen will be suspended, and as of today, neither organization has issued a statement on the matter. Kettunen played in the Dallas Fuel's Overwatch League match yesterday against the San Francisco Shock.