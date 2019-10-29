Overwatch 2 rumors gain momentum with new leaked image featuring Echo

(Image credit: Blizzard)

A new Overwatch image has leaked ahead of Blizzcon 2019, and once again it features long-rumored 32nd hero Echo. The image was exhumed from the Blizzard merchandise store by fans on the MMO Champion forum (via Polygon), but the original has since been removed.

As you can see above, it features some familiar faces alongside Echo. The hero has been kicking around the Overwatch lore-verse for a while now, and while many have taken recent leaks as evidence that she'll be coming to the current PvP game soon, the source of this week's Overwatch 2 leaks has reported that it's "likely untrue".

It seems more likely then, that Echo will factor into Overwatch 2, which will reportedly have PvE story missions reminiscent of Left 4 Dead. In addition to that mode there will be a new Push mode. These are still rumors (you can read all about those rumors here), but it's not long until Blizzcon now: it kicks off this Friday, November 1.