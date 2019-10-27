ESPN say they've got a document revealing Overwatch 2

ESPN say they've obtained a BlizzCon training document that spills the beans on Overwatch 2, and have a source to back it up. According to their info, Overwatch 2 will have a significant PvE element, with a narrative and missions that include "a four-player story experience set in Rio de Janeiro". This mode will also feature "Hero talents and in-game items".

On the multiplayer side, there's apparently a new mode coming called Push, which will use a new map located in Toronto. ESPN say they expect a minimum of one new hero to be announced as well, and that both the PvE and Push mode should be playable at BlizzCon, where Overwatch 2 is expected to be announced.

This gels with a Kotaku report from June, which claimed that Blizzard had canceled a new fps set in the StarCraft universe to focus on Overwatch 2, as well as Diablo 4, which we also expect will be revealed at BlizzCon.

"We don't have any new information since that report, but the next Overwatch being a story-driven game seems like a logical move", As Bo Moore said in our predictions for BlizzCon 2019. "The Overwatch world is ripe with colorful characters and an engaging world, but the game itself has barely engaged with that world at all."