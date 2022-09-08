Overwatch 2 new hero cinematic leaks: Meet Kiriko

Audio player loading…

An unfinished version of what appears to be the cinematic for Overwatch 2's upcoming support hero has leaked onto YouTube.

YouTube user Kuriboh cervantes (opens in new tab) (who says they're not affiliated with Blizzard) uploaded an unfinished Spanish version of the cinematic which appears to be authentic. Many scenes in the cinematic are in-progress renders with what seems to be non-final voice acting and sounds. The video is titled "Kiriko Overwatch 2 leaked short", which lines up with the hero name also used in a now-removed listing (opens in new tab) for the game's Watchpoint Pack earlier this week.

In it, we see the green-haired Kiriko clash with the Hashimoto clan, the game's version of the Yakuza, which was introduced in a story blog post (opens in new tab) last year. She attacks them with two knives and seems to be able to use healing powers. She also appears to teleport freely around the space, which could indicate a Moira-like escape ability. Near the end of the short, she summons ghostly blue torii gates that appear to strengthen and speed up Kiriko and her allies—which resembles the sort of power you'd see in an ultimate ability.

Blizzard teased (opens in new tab) a fox hero at the tail end of its Overwatch 2 release date trailer during the Microsoft & Bethesda showcase in June. And at the end of its second beta, the studio sent out an encoded message (opens in new tab) that read: "what does the fox say".

Kiriko will be the game's 35th hero and, if the leaks are true, might be locked behind a free battle pass tier. Blizzard has plans to release three to four new heroes (opens in new tab) and maps every year, alternating between each one with nine-week seasons.

Overwatch 2 will launch on October 4.