Overwatch 2 is releasing free-to-play this October

After what feels like a lifetime, Overwatch 2 (opens in new tab) finally has a release date: October 4. Not only that, but we got a look at the newest tank hero Junker Queen.

It's not a full release just yet, with the game launching in early access and only having the PvP side of things available—no PvE just yet. The plus is that Overwatch 2's PvP is completely free, regardless of whether or not you own the first game. If you do own the first game though, you'll be able to grab the Overwatch 2 Founder's Pack (opens in new tab). It'll contain two epic skins and an exclusive founder's icon, plus "a surprise gift" that we'll have to wait to hear more about. As long as you own the first Overwatch before June 23 or Overwatch 2 after its launch, you'll be eligible to receive the pack.

Activision-Blizzard also dropped a cheeky cinematic for the game's 34th hero Junker Queen. Hailing from Junkertown, Junker Queen is a high-mobility tank that wields a shotgun and an axe. She is the leader of the Australian-based arena that's also a map in the game. We've heard about her for years but are only now able to play her. Her addition—along with Doomfist's reassignment—brings the tank role up to a healthy 10 heroes.

If you're still hungry for more news, there's going to be a further Overwatch 2 reveal happening on June 16 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST. It'll have further details on what's to come in the game's future, plans for seasonal content and more information on Junker Queen herself. The stream should also have info on the next closed beta for the game, following the one that happened in April.