8 overlooked games you might've missed in 2023 (that are rather good)

There are several video games. More video games than you or I could buy, let alone play. It's understandable that some may have eluded your awareness. Let's take a moment to reflect on the gems from the recent past (nine months or so) that we think deserve a closer look.
Deceive, Inc.
Released: Mar 21, 2023
Genre: Extraction shooter
3 things we love about it:
- Mechanically inventive, original FPS concept that deviates from the well-tread military mold
- Sneaking around in disguise activates that wonderful "I know something you don't know" feeling
- Colorful and playful "spy-fi" art direction harkens The Incredibles
More reading: Deceive Inc. review
Moons of Darsalon
Released: April 19, 2023
Genre: Platformer/puzzle
3 things we love about it:
- Darsalon is a rare Lemmings-like, tasking you with rescuing little spacemen and guiding them to the level exit. There just aren't a lot of platformers that play like this, and Darsalon's levels are as much little puzzle boxes as they are reflex challenges.
- No two levels are alike. Across dozens of stages, you'll have to wrangle a laser rifle, terrain generator, jetpack, teleporters, dropship, and more to rescue your little guys.
- I love the Sega Genesis look and feel of everything, with richly painted backgrounds and sprites that look like old '90s SGI renders. It's also got a great, cheeky sense of humor with the back talking, wiggly little friends you have to rescue.
More reading: Moons of Darsalon might be the perfect Steam Deck game
Stranded: Alien Dawn
Released: April 25, 2023
Genre: Survival, simulation, colony builder
3 things we love about it:
- It produces great survival stories as you struggle to keep your colonists alive, happy, productive, and sane
- Deep colony management systems and loads of fun tech to research and build, from air conditioning to battlemechs
- Truly excellent tutorials that are broken into sections covering everything you need to know to get started
More reading: The ending of this survival game is the most tension-filled fun I've had in ages
Cassette Beasts
Released: April 26, 2023
Genre: Turn-based strategy RPG (it's like Pokémon)
3 things we love about it:
- Tons of elemental interactions between attack types and monster types
- True to its cassette tape theme, has a genuinely fun and funky soundtrack
- No level grinding to make the monster you just recorded actually viable in combat
More reading: Here's 16 minutes of gameplay from a new Pokémon-inspired monster collecting RPG coming to Steam later this month
Dredge
Released: March 30, 2023
Genre: Lovecraftian fishing horror
3 things we love about it:
- Some wickedly twisted fish variations that left me desperate to 100% my encylopedia.
- An enjoyable, chilled-out fishing experience coupled with a mysterious narrative to create the ultimate atmospheric cosy horror.
- Can complete it in around 12 hours, perfect for bitesize sessions over a couple of weekends.
More reading: Dredge review: A fantastically twisted fishing horror full of charm
The Case of the Golden Idol
Released: October 13, 2022
Genre: Mystery/adventure game
3 things we love about it:
- A surprisingly evocative and detailed pixel art aesthetic that moves like a gif
- The story is a rabbit hole of murder, cults, and magic, but it’s all essential to solving each crime
- Encourages creative thinking and has a very approachable Mad Libs-style solution form
More reading: The Case of the Golden Idol review
Cultic
Released: October 13, 2022
Genre: Singleplayer FPS
3 things we love about it:
- An excellent, grimy retro FPS with modern quality-of life touches
- When you kill cultists sometimes you can pick up their eyeball and throw it another cultist; they don't like it when you do that
- The perfect 5-6 hour game to knock out in a weekend
More reading: Cultic might be the year's grungiest retro FPS
Killrun
Released: August 25, 2022
Genre: FPS speedrunner
3 things we love about it:
- Tight, Call of Duty-like shooting
- Few gimmicks, just speed and FPS fundamentals
- Cheap ($5/£4)
More: Watch the trailer