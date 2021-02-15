Overcooked! All You Can Eat is coming to PC after all

Overcooked All You Can Eat will come to PC via Steam on March 23rd for $40, or £30. It's the compilation of chaotic cooking party games Overcooked and Overcooked 2, plus a few new levels and a lot of features, that was previously exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S last year. The key upgrade here is that it runs at 4k and in 60fps on PC.

The All You Can Eat edition also remasters the entirety of the first game and adds new music to the whole thing. It includes both games as well as every piece of DLC and free content for either one. It's a lot of party game cooking chaos. The sequel also includes new accessibility options that the first game was sorely lacking, like a colorblind mode and a scaling-difficulty assist mode.

We gave both games pretty positive reviews when they first launched, and our primary fault with the sequel was that it was simply more of the same. Which is fine if you really liked the first one. You can find Overcooked All You Can Eat on Steam, where it arrives March 23rd.