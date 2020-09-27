Overcooked 2 has yet another free DLC coming

The manic kitchen panic of Overcooked 2, a gift that continues to give, and will give yet again on October 1st. See a teaser from the official twitter:

There may be a chill in the air, but Autumn is a beautiful time of the year. 🍂Crunchy golden leaves, ruby sunsets and the sweet smell of woodsmoke drifting from your BURNING KITCHEN!!!A free seasonal update is coming to Overcooked 2 on all platforms October 1st...PREPARE. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xTtyQ6AXbCSeptember 25, 2020

A chill in the air, leaves, woodsmoke: This talk of autumn and the twang of a Chinese Pipa makes me think it's going to be a holiday DLC celebrating the east asian mid-autumn festival, which involves lots of dragons and kicks off on October 1st this year. The teaser is perhaps frustratingly vague, but it's hard to complain about more free stuff for what is easily one of the best couch co-op games you can play. I'm going to guess there'll be steamed buns, and you'll get so frustrated that it'll steam your buns. Thanks, I'll be here all week.

Overcooked 2 got a free DLC earlier this year celebrating summer, and previously got free updates for winter and spring. I'm starting to detect a theme here.

An updated, combined version of Overcooked 1 and 2, called Overcooked! All You Can Eat was announced earlier this year for the next generation of consoles. The publisher has not yet said whether that collection will eventually come to PC.