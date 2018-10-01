Over 170 more games have been removed from Steam in recent weeks

Early in September a post on the Steam blog clarified what they meant when they said they'd still be removing games for "straight up trolling" even in the era of their new, anything-goes approach to curation. Here's what they wrote:

"You're a denizen of the internet so you know that trolls come in all forms. On Steam, some are simply trying to rile people up with something we call "a game shaped object" (ie: a crudely made piece of software that technically and just barely passes our bar as a functioning video game but isn't what 99.9% of folks would say is "good"). Some trolls are trying to scam folks out of their Steam inventory items, others are looking for a way to generate a small amount of money off Steam through a series of schemes that revolve around how we let developers use Steam keys. Others are just trying to incite and sow discord."

In the weeks since then, they've removed a bunch of game-shaped objects. In the last two weeks I count 179 gone, although that includes some released as separate episodes as well as others that seem to be straight reskins listed with different names. I don't think anybody's going to be mourning the loss of games like MILF, Make Border Great Again!, Hentai Puzzle, Hentai Sokoban, or Hentai 2048. I guess a few people might miss the Achievement Hunter series because the icons for the achievements they handed out like candy were designed so you could spell things out on your Steam profile with them.

Here are a few highlights.

As usual with Steam, anyone who bought these games keeps their copy and can redownload them whenever they want, but they will no longer appear on the storefront. If you want to keep an eye on the list of games being taken away, Steam Tools has you covered.