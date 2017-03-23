Outlast 2 is coming to Australia after all, following classification review

The Australian Classification Board raised the ire of Australians earlier this month when it ruled that forthcoming survival horror game Outlast 2 should not be sold or distributed in the country. Implied sexual violence was cited as the reason, but the board has now revised its classification to an R18+ rating. That means the game is effectively unbanned.

Interestingly enough, the change of heart is not a result of studio Red Barrels amending the game for Australia, which has happened in the past (most notably with Fallout 3 and South Park: The Stick of Truth). In a statement provided to Press Start, the studio confirms as much.

"Outlast 2 has been rated R18+ by the Classification Branch in Australia and will be released 26th April 2017. There will be only one version of Outlast 2 available worldwide."

It's unclear what prompted the revised ruling, though it's doubtful people getting angry about it on the internet was much of an influence. Whatever the case, Australians can rest assured that they'll have the freedom to walk across charred baby pits come April.