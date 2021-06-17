Our top recommended VR headset, the Oculus Quest 2, is down to $250

One of the best values in VR hardware is even cheaper with this deal.

For most people, and especially anyone who has never never owned any VR hardware before, the best VR headset is the Oculus Quest 2 in terms of value. It is one of the lesser expensive headsets, and it offers up features and specifications that punch above its price class. That's even more true now, because you can snag the 64GB model from Target for $249.99.

That's a $50 price cut over its regular $299.99 selling price. Since it is already a relatively affordable VR headset, price reductions are few and far between—in fact, I don't recall ever seeing it go for $249.99, as it is selling for right now. Just add the item to your cart to see the discount.

The Oculus Quest 2 is a tremendous value in the land of VR headsets, and even more so now that it is on sale for $50 below its list price, on the 64GB model. It's been getting better with time, too, with updates adding wireless support PC VR gaming and a faster 120Hz refresh rate.

There are some caveats. The biggest one is that you need to link the Quest 2 to a Facebook account, which for some people is a major buzzkill. That's the big trade-off for the comparatively attractive price, as are the in-game ads that Facebook has begun experimenting with, using data pulled from users' Facebook profiles.

The other caveat is that this is the 64GB model and not the more capacious 256GB version, which sells for $399.99. There is no way to upgrade the storage on these headsets (no microSD card slot or anything like that), so once you fill up the allotted storage, you're looking at deleting content to make room for new games and apps.

However, you can still cram quite a bit of content on the 64GB model. There are a lot of games that take up 2GB or less space, like In Death: Unchained (1.1GB) and Beat Saber (455MB).

Otherwise, the specifications are the same. The Quest 2 boasts a resolution of 3664x1920 (1832x1920 per eyeball) and up to a 120Hz refresh rate (with the latest update), along with a 100-degree field of view. It's also a wireless all-in-one headset, meaning all the necessary hardware is baked inside (it's primarily powered by a Snapdragon XR2 chip). There are not base stations to fuss with, either.

It's more than just a standalone headset, too. You can connect the Quest 2 to your PC and play SteamVR and Rift games, like Half Life: Alyx, giving you the best of both worlds. This can be done with an Oculus Link cable or, with the latest update, wirelessly using Air Link. Not too shabby for $249.99.