Our pick for the best microphone is 10% off right now during Black Friday

Shure MV7 | Condenser mic | USB, XLR | 48kHz sampling rate | 20-20kHz frequency response | $249.99 $224 at Amazon (Save $25.99)

If you're really serious about podcasting or streaming, then a high quality mic is a must and we reckon this Shure model is the best overall for these roles. Yes, it's pricey and 10% off isn't exactly the most amazing deal, but if you're looking for the best PC mic around well, you've found it. Price check: $224.00 Walmart

If you're looking for a fantastic deal on a mic, your best bet is to check out our Black Friday PC gaming deals. If you're determined to have the best microphone for gaming, however, I can tell you that our favourite, the Shure MV7 is currently $224 at Amazon. It's not what I'd technically call a good deal—it's only a 10% price reduction after all. But if you've got your heart set on what we believe to be the best microphone available right now, a discount is still a discount, whether it's got a Black Friday sticker on it or not.

There's no getting away from the premium price of the Shure MV7 microphone, but if you're interested in buying one, it's doubtful you want it just to chat with your friends over Discord a couple of times a week. It comes with a Micro Type-B to USB Type-C and Micro Type-B to USB Type-A cable, giving you options if you ever need to use your phone to record and don't want to risk picking up any background noise.

We're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here.

A decent mic is often something that we take for granted as gamers. For most of us, they come as part of whichever headset you happen to own, and you might only ever really pay attention to yours if it stops working or if someone on Discord tells you that you "sound funny".

That said, if you stream or record videos or podcasts, the microphone you use suddenly becomes a lot more important. And while you can absolutely get by with cheaper options when you're starting out, the difference in quality proves that, if you want the best, you will have to pay for it.

If the Shure MV7 is a bit much for your wallet and you decide to go for a cheaper standalone mic, you can always pair it with a Black Friday gaming headset deal to round out your audio set-up.