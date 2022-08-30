Our highest-reviewed game of 2022 so far is immediately on Game Pass

Audio player loading…

Half Mermaid, the three-person studio led by FMV maestro Sam Barlow, released its latest game today. It's called Immortality, and like Barlow's past games, it's a live action video adventure in which players steer the storytelling by watching mysterious scenes out of order. We gave it a glowing 95% (opens in new tab) in our review, calling it Barlow's "best, most thought-provoking game yet." That's literally all I want to know about a story-heavy game before giving it a shot myself.

It's times like these that I'm happy to still be a Game Pass subscriber. Immortality is available to play immediately if you're a member. Barlow's games are a perfect match for the Game Pass library—short, sweet, single-serving narratives that I'll almost certainly never play a second time. At least, that's how it's gone so far with 2015's Her Story (90% (opens in new tab)) and 2019's Telling Lies (87% (opens in new tab)), both of which are also on Game Pass at the moment.

Immortality is PC Gamer's highest-scoring game of 2022 so far, but it's not the only Game Pass game in the 90% and up club. There's also:

Alien: Isolation (90% (opens in new tab) )

) Dishonored 2 (93% (opens in new tab) )

) Doom Eternal (94% (opens in new tab) )

) Hades (90% (opens in new tab) )

) Hardspace: Shipbreaker (91% (opens in new tab) )

) Her Story (90% (opens in new tab) )

) Hitman 3 (90% (opens in new tab) )

) Norco (94% (opens in new tab) )

Interestingly, Immortality is also set to launch on Netflix. In case you forgot as quickly as I did, Netflix has a games library accessible from its mobile app. It's kind of like a mini, mobile-only Game Pass included with a Netflix sub, and Immortality will be on the list whenever it goes live on that platform. Netflix games aren't easy to find (I had trouble finding them despite following a guide (opens in new tab)), but you can apparently bypass the middleman by searching "Netflix games" in your respective app store. Once you download a game, it should appear on your home screen as its own app.

If you're looking to buy instead of lease, Immortality is also available on Steam (opens in new tab) at a discounted launch price of $18.