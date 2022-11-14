Our favourite MMO mouse just got better

Audio player loading…

The Razer Naga line of gaming mice constantly proves to be our absolute favourite series of MMO mice. It consistently tops the charts for its category in our list of best gaming mice (opens in new tab), offering a great customisable option for those who love having far too many buttons at their fingertips. Razer has just announced the latest in the Naga line-up with the Razer Naga V2 Pro and Razer Naga V2 Hyperspeed, and we are ready to be impressed once again.

The Razer Naga V2 Pro (opens in new tab) is the first of these upcoming MMO champions. It's looking to be incredibly customisable with three interchangeable side panels offering different button combinations. This means you can swap out the side panel that features all those extra buttons, turning it into a simpler mouse that's friendlier for games like FPS. These come in three options, the MMO option featuring 12 buttons, while the other two offer 6 and 2 buttons respectively.

The scroll wheel can also toggle through six different modes, including one which you can fully customise in the Razer software. This, combined with the standard buttons gives the Naga V2 Pro up to 19 programmable buttons in total and 22 controls, which will hopefully be enough for all your hotkey configurations.

Of course, the Razer Naga V2 Pro also boasts the latest features from the company including a Focus Pro 30k optical sensor, and mechanical mouse switches rated for 60 million clicks. It can connect via the HyperSpeed 2.4GHz or Bluetooth connections and should offer a battery life of up to 400 hours with a single AA battery. The weight of the Naga Pro is sneakily listed without the battery inside, and comes in at 95g, so we could be looking at another fairly heavy mouse like the Naga Pro Wireless gaming mouse. (opens in new tab)

Being a high end mouse, the Razer Naga V2 Pro has a pretty intense price tag to match all those buttons. In the United States, it's going for $179.99 USD, and will be available in Australia and New Zealand soon for $319.00 AUD or $369.00 NZD.

So it makes a tonne of sense that Razer is also offering the cheaper Razer Naga V2 Hyperspeed (opens in new tab). This mouse cuts back on a lot of the customisation options and saves a lot of money doing so. Coming in at $99.99 USD, $179.00 AUD, or $209.00 NZD, you won't get those interchangeable side panels, but you will get what is likely a very solid MMO mouse with a lot of the same features. If you know you're going to be rocking that 12 button panel most of the time, it could be worth saving the cash and going for the Hyperspeed option.

Either way, if they live up to the Naga series name, both the Pro and Hyperspeed are set to be great options for MMO fans, so long as you don't mind your mouse on the heavier side.