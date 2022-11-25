Our favourite gaming monitor, the Alienware 1440p OLED, is in the Black Friday sales and it's so shiny

(opens in new tab) Alienware AW3423DW | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440p | 175Hz | 1800R Curvature | $1,299.99 $1,192.98 at Amazon (save $107) (opens in new tab)

The best of the best, the Alienware AW3423DW is not only our favourite OLED monitor at the moment, it's just the top of our best gaming monitors (opens in new tab) available right now. It might not be a right fit for console gamers but for PC players, it's phenomenal. 34-inch screen, 3340 x 1440p resolution, and a 175Hz as well as the vibrant colours of the display make this a fantastic addition to any PC gaming set up.

Ever since getting an OLED TV in the Black Friday sales last year, I want everything to be OLED. It's just nicer you know? As a simple animal easily entertained by flashing lights, the OLED experience is phenomenal and now that tech is slowly but surely crawling its way into the world of PC gaming. And our favourite monitor, which also happens to be a QD-OLED monitor, is now in the Black Friday sales.

In case you like bright and shiny things as much as we do, I'll draw your attention to the Alienware 34 QD-OLED at $1,193 (opens in new tab) on Amazon right now. Down from its normal $1,300 that's a saving of $107, which is a tidy little deal. What you get for that money is the best the monitors have to offer right now so buckle in.

As previously mentioned the Alienware 34 QD-OLED is PC Gamer's best gaming monitor (opens in new tab). With a 34-inch screen size, 175 Hz refresh rate, and a 3440 x 1440 resolution, this monitor goes above and beyond to deliver the best performance you could want. And the gentle 1800R curve provides a great immersive, vibrant and punchy experience while sitting in front of it.

For that money though, you know you want this thing to last which is where Alienware has a burn-in deterrent built into the monitor by shifting your image a couple pixels here and there so you're less likely to mess with the display. And the 0.1ms response time is, as you might expect, fast.

The only potential drawback is that there isn't an HDMI 2.1 port on the monitor but hey, consoles have had the luxury of being hooked up to OLED TVs for a while now, so I think it's fair this is more geared towards our PCs, wouldn't you say?