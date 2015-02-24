Origin's Omega home theater PC starts at $999

Today Origin officially unveiled their new line of living-room minded gaming PCs. The Origin Omega is designed with a minimalist home theater receiver aesthetic on the outside with the innards of a high-end gaming machine, starting at $999.

You may remember Origin showing off the Omega machine back at CES in January—the same machine the company originally designed for Valve's Steam Machines initiative. But rather than running the still-in-the-works SteamOS, the Omega is set to launch with Windows 7 and 8.1.

Read more: Return of the Obra Dinn review

Hardware-wise, the machines are highly customizable. You can choose from a variety of home-theater PC cases, processors ranging from an Intel Pentium dual-core to a Core i7 4790K quad-core, and power supplies from 450 to 1050 Watts. Memory starts at 8GB (2x4GB) 1600Mhz and ranges up to 32GB (4x8GB) via Corsair Dominator Platinum 2133Mhz. Naturally, Origin's offering a serious range of mechanical, hybrid, and SSD storage options as well.

For graphics, the low end starts with a single 2GB Nvidia GTX 960 but can be configured for up to 12GB VRAM via a single 12GB GTX Titan Z, dual 6GB Titan Blacks, or 3x 4GB GTX 980s. That's a whole lot of power for the living room.

The case pictured above is one of Origin's beefier HTPC options, meant to conjure up the black boxy profile of a receiver. A couple of the other options, pictured below, are more compact, though they won't be able to hold three GTX 980s.