​ORIGIN PC delivers latest laptops featuring NVIDIA G-SYNC technology

For decades, Windows PC gamers have come to accept screen tearing, stutter and input lag as unfortunate side effects of even the best graphics technology. Despite advances in gaming hardware over the years, it was only recently that NVIDIA was able to eradicate such long-standing nuisances at long last.

G-SYNC redefines gaming graphics by synchronizing a compatible display to the output of the GPU, rather than the other way around. The result? Smoother, breathtaking desktop gameplay with sharper, more vibrant, artifact-free graphics.

But why should this kind of innovation be limited only to the desktop? Enter ORIGIN PC, who has just introduced G-SYNC to laptop gamers with the innovative new EON17-X and EON15-X powered by the latest NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980M graphics card.

Hailed as a game-changing innovation by industry powerhouses ranging from Id Software co-founder John Carmack to Paradox developer Johan Andersson and Epic Games executives Tim Sweeney and Mark Rein, the arrival of G-SYNC support on laptops provides the best of both worlds, with up to 4K resolution from a 15- or 17-inch display while on the go, with the option to play on even larger screens back home.

G-SYNC to the rescue

NVIDIA G-SYNC solves a major dilemma game makers have faced since the dawn of personal computing in the early ‘80s: The fact that screen refresh rates have been locked to 60Hz since television was first introduced in the United States.

Although traditional CRT screens have given way to LCD and now LED displays over subsequent decades, hardware manufacturers continue to build gear around this antiquated method, syncing GPU graphics to the same fixed refresh rate.

Naturally, this has created something of a conundrum for NVIDIA and others, because GPU frame rates tend to vary wildly, even during the same scene in a game. The customary methods of circumventing fixed refresh rates create their own problems with latency, resulting in many of the issues gamers face even today.

G-SYNC eliminates all of these downsides, making the gaming experience more responsive, with clearer, smoother graphics than gamers have ever thought possible.

You may need faster reflexes

In addition to eliminating the eyestrain, headaches or migraines many players suffer after lengthy exposure to traditional VSync-enabled graphics, G-SYNC addresses the input lag found on most systems.

For enthusiasts and pro gamers, G-SYNC makes any delay between what’s taking place on screen and your reaction simply unacceptable, and with many titles could mean the difference between life or death (or at the very least, who wins and who loses).

ORIGIN PC’s new EON17-X and EON15-X laptops narrow this hair-trigger gap significantly, allowing a virtually undetectable delay between keyboard commands and on-screen action. The difference is so significant, players may even need to gain faster reflexes and tighten up their skills to keep up.

G-SYNC makes possible a whole new level of gameplay longtime players could only dream of until now — and ORIGIN PC is among the first to deliver NVIDIA’s latest and greatest graphics technology to laptops.

Unrivalled performance

It’s not just the impressive graphics performance that makes ORIGIN PC’s new EON17-X and EON15-X the ultimate laptop gaming platform — both models are equally powerful in all of the other areas where it counts as well.

Powered by the latest Intel Core i5 or i7 Z97 quad core desktop processors, these laptops are also infused with ORIGIN PC’s award winning CPU overclocking up to 4.5GHz so they won’t miss a beat while crunching away on even the most processor intensive games and applications.

Naturally, the core processor is paired with NVIDIA’s next-generation, state-of-the-art GeForce GTX 970M or 980M graphics, which can be custom configured to display either 1080p HD or 4K resolutions for hyper-realistic gameplay when coupled with G-SYNC.

Most impressively, the EON17-X and EON15-X manage to contain this raw power and speed while remaining almost 40 percent thinner and 30 percent lighter than previous generation models.

Game on!

Fluid gameplay, sharper graphics, lightning-fast refresh rates and faster reaction times all add up to a more extreme gaming and a competitive edge — all in a custom notebook package specifically tailored for you.

As always, ORIGIN PC stands behind these laptops with free lifetime 24/7 US based phone and online support, which includes a one-year part replacement and 45-day free shipping warranty with free lifetime labor.

To learn more, visit http://www.ORIGINPC.com/EON17-X or http://www.ORIGINPC.com/EON15-X