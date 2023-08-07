Opera GX assumes you're dead after 14 days 'or using a different browser. In that case, you'll just be dead to us'

Goodnight, sweet prince. Fear not, your internet history will be forgotten.

Last wishes: delete my browser history.
As of now, it is possible to have your Opera GX internet browser automatically wipe your browsing history after 14 days of inactivity, assuming you are already six feet under. Or at the very least, you've shifted to another browser.

In late July, Opera GX announced the Fake My History feature for its browser that gives not only a clean slate for your dearly departed soul, but will inject a much more savoury fake internet history in its place, in the event of your untimely demise.

"Stop for 14 consecutive days, and we'll assume you're dead, or using a different browser", the browser notes as you go to turn the setting off (via a Reddit post on r/pcmasterrace).

"In that case, you'll just be dead to us. As a parting gift, we'll auto-delete your browsing history, and replace it with a totally fake, but nice version. Think volunteer work, single-source chocolate and composting at home—a rose-tinted redux of your web life, even if it's a little embellished."

In deactivating the feature, the browser warns that you are about to "enter a lottery with Death." It's all rather ominous, but a very real threat for anyone with questionable browsing habits and snooping loved ones. 

As such the feature is likely to be a lifesaver, if only metaphorically speaking. At least your "dinosaurs made up by CIA" and "how to get free Robux" queries will be swept under the rug, so you can sleep soundly in whatever circle of hell you find yourself nestled in.

