Oort Online is now Boundless, will offer cross-play with PS4

Boundless is a bit of a departure from Wonderstuck's previous game, The Marvellous Miss Take (you can read our review of that here). It's a procedurally generated Minecraft-like MMO set in a single online universe, where you can hop through portals to visit other worlds. Boundless has been in development for a while now, formerly under the name Oort Online, but it's back in the limelight courtesy of a Sony press conference, held at Paris Games Week yesterday. Here's the new trailer that came out of the event:

Boundless is currently available in early access on the official site, and on Steam, and when it launches for PS4 the game will feature cross-platform play between PC and PS4, which is a lovely idea. Promised features including the ability to build portals, become an estate agent, and open a space zoo, though the 'mixed' Steam reviews suggest there's not much included in the game at present. There's tons of info on the official site, but this post on the PlayStation Blog offers a nice overview, if you're new to the game.

At one time Oort Online/Boundless was due for a full release later this year, but the site suggests that's now due in "late 2016".