One of Razer's most desirable RTX 3080 gaming laptops is $500 cheaper right now

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 165Hz | 1440p | $2,799.99 $2,299.99 at Razer (save $500) (opens in new tab)

This is one of the higher-end models of the excellent Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop. It comes with the combined power of some of Nvidia and AMD's best silicon to-date, in a sleek 14-inch package. Simply one of the best gaming laptops going today.

Perhaps the best Razer laptop right now, the Blade 14 is a seriously enviable machine. No less so in this specification before us today, the QHD 165Hz GeForce RTX 3080 model.

Currently at Razer's own webstore for $2,300 (opens in new tab), a 17% discount, this is admittedly a pricey laptop. Though that is to be expected from the snake-obsessed company and in return for a pile of cash you do receive one extremely desirable gaming laptop. One of the best gaming laptops (opens in new tab) available to buy today, in fact.

In our review of the Razer Blade 14 with an RTX 3060 (opens in new tab), Dave said "the Razer Blade 14 itself is excellent, and is one of the most desirable gaming laptops I've had in my hands this year. Maybe ever. The criminally underused 14-inch form factor also deserves to become one of the biggest sellers in Razer's extensive lineup of laptops."

The flagship feature with this model is the RTX 3080 GPU. Only a hair's breadth off the top mobile GPU that Nvidia offers, this is a ticket to some of the best mobile gaming performance on the planet today. That's paired with an excellent 1440p screen that doesn't break a sweat up to 165Hz.

Though it is worth noting that the Blade 14 is a very compact device, and because of that the RTX 3080 GPU is limited to 100W. That's on the low end for this GPU, and does mean performance is a little off the pace of other larger devices. Ultimately you need to decide whether a slim laptop such as this is more your thing, or you just want to chase frame rates with a larger machine.

Don't get me wrong, the Razer Blade has a lot of performance for its diminutive size. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX makes sure of that. It's this powerful eight-core, 16-thread chip that makes the Razer Blade 14 a dab hand for work, school, or even a spot of video editing.

Other notable features include 16GB of 3,200MHz RAM, a 1TB SSD, Razer Chroma RGB lighting, a 61.6WHr battery, and, of course, Razer's wonderfully machined aluminium chassis. There are also four free games thrown in with this laptop: Ghostwire Tokyo, Doom Eternal, and The Ancient Gods Part One and Part Two.