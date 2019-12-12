One of our favorite microphones for streaming is on sale for only $55 on Amazon.

One of the best compact microphones for streaming is on sale at an all-time low price.

Are you looking for a cheap deal on a microphone for streaming and recording? Well, here's one: For today only Amazon has the Razer Seiren X microphone at its lowest price at $55, nearly half off its regular retail price. The Seiren X was on sale during Black Friday for around $60, so this is an even better deal. Finally, you can start that true crime podcast you've been meaning to make for months.

The Razer Seiren X's modest size means you don't have to worry about it taking up a ton of space on your desk or in your bag. The built-in shock mount is excellent for handling any accidental bumps during your recording.

The Razer Serien X is a small condenser microphone that'll filter out most unwanted background noise, though you'll pick up the occasional keyboard click and clack. The knock against the Seiren X is that it only has one polar pattern (super-cardioid), so it is mainly suitable for one-person recording. Its size makes it perfect for the content creator who travels a lot and needs a second microphone, which is why it's on our best microphone list.