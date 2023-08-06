On the off-chance anyone still cares, Overwatch 2 story missions begin soon

By Jody Macgregor
published

Also, John Cena is involved for some reason.

Overwatch 2, the hero shooter of choice for people who haven't heard of an obscure little indie novelty called Team Fortress 2, has been teasing players with a mysterious character called the Enigma. The hacker has appeared in games and streams to drop hints about the upcoming Invasion story missions, before being revealed in a recent reveal trailer. Spoiler, it's John Cena.

Those story missions will feature the notorious Null Sector attacking notable world cities Rio de Janeiro, Gothenburg, and I guess Toronto as well. As civilians flee, the violent omnic liberation group begins rounding up robots and the heroes of the Overwatch task force are dispatched to fight back.

The Invasion story missions will be available this month. As Blizzard explains, "On August 10, answer our enigma, John Cena's call with the Overwatch 2 Ultimate Invasion Bundle featuring permanent access to the Invasion Story Missions, the Invasion Premium Battle Pass featuring over 80 tiers of cosmetics, including an all-new Mythic skin for Ana, 20 Battle Pass Tier Skips, 2,000 Overwatch Coins, and two exclusive Legendary Null Sector themed skins for Cassidy and Kiriko."

Blizzard has also debuted another animated short, this time for Overwatch 2's first new hero, Sojourn. It's premiered in-game, so you'll have to actually launch Overwatch 2 and help get the numbers back up to find out exactly how adorable they've made her dog.

Overwatch 2 is coming to Steam on the same day as Invasion begins, with more of Blizzard's library to follow. We'll see how much the Steam bump helps, as Blizzard recently admitted that Overwatch 2's "engagement and player investment" is in decline.

